See if you can spot a Shaymen fan you know in this photo gallery from the season so far

By Tom Scargill
Published 27th Feb 2025, 07:00 BST
It’s been another season full of ups and downs for FC Halifax Town as they battle to establish themselves in the top seven.

And no matter whether it has been a home game or a long away day, the fans have been there to give brilliant support.

Here we take a look at just some of the fans who have been there to watch their side. Take a look and see who you know.

Town fans at the 4-2 defeat at Oldham Athletic

Town fans at the 4-2 defeat at Oldham Athletic Photo: Chris Nutton/FC Halifax Town

Town fans at the 2-0 home win over Ebbsfleet

Town fans at the 2-0 home win over Ebbsfleet Photo: Chris Nutton/FC Halifax Town

Town fans at the 2-0 home win over Ebbsfleet

Town fans at the 2-0 home win over Ebbsfleet Photo: Chris Nutton/FC Halifax Town

Town fans at the 2-0 home win over Ebbsfleet

Town fans at the 2-0 home win over Ebbsfleet Photo: Chris Nutton/FC Halifax Town

