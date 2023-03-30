FC Halifax Town. Photo: Marcus Branston

The Shaymen will reach the final at Wembley on Sunday, May 21 if they can win at Altrincham.

It would be Town’s second time in the final of the competition, having beaten Grimsby 1-0 in the 2016 final at Wembley.

We asked for your messages of support that we could pass on to the team ahead of Saturday’s big game.

Thank you to everyone who posted a good luck message. Here are some of the replies we received:

@Shaymen_fan on Twitter wrote: “It’s been one tough season for you lads, but Wembley is just one win away. Go into this semi final and give us, the fans, the best fight you can deliver. Make it a great semi, and go win it. FORZA THE SHAYMEN!!!!”

@paulowen26 on Twitter wrote: “Can’t wait. Massive game. We’ll be there SHOUTING and SINGING. Ayo SHAYMEN”

On Facebook, Richard Hanson posted: “I'm behind you lads 90 mins to Wembley you can do this I have faith in you all we are FC HALIFAX TOWN A TEAM OF DISTINCTION A TEAM OF RENOWN”

Dale Jones posted on Facebook: “Come on Shaymen. Take us back to Wembley. We'll all do our bit from the stands. Biggest game so far this season. Can't wait for kick off Saturday. We'll be there. Next stop Wembley. STID.”

Also on Facebook, Philip Robertshaw posted: “Good look the Shaymen a return to Wembley again will be so special especially as it’s my wedding anniversary and yes I will be going!!!”

John Markham wrote on Facebook: “Never thought I'd see my team run out at Wembley and what a fantastic day it was. To have the chance to do it again is unbelievable so come on lads, you can do it. Make us and the whole town proud. But more importantly make yourselves proud and achieve a moment in your career you may never have again. Come on Shaymen”

@lukeb757 posted on Twitter: “Time to write your name in history lads. Go for it, enjoy it and more importantly win it. STID”

On Facebook, Ian Guy wrote: “Good luck to the Shaymen, my dad was a big Town fan but he got poorly just before the final against Grimsby, sadly he passed away last Feb and he’ll be looking down on you boys STID”

Guy Williams68 posted on Twitter: “Remember lads when it gets down to the nitty gritty games like this are all about the team who wants to win the most, it’s the team who has the best team spirit and who can keep going the longest…seize the moment boys!”

Jonathan James JJ wrote on Facebook: “Good luck Shaymen it’s my birthday on Monday so getting us to Wembley for the 2nd time in the club’s history would be amazing once again good luck from Jonathan, Mel and Lucas”

Steven Tasker wrote on Facebook: “Good luck Shaymen all the best from Adelaide”

Danny Jones posted on Facebook: “Come on Shaymen. Good luck to Chris and and squad up the Shaymen. Yep I’m at the game it would mean the world to us all if we could get to Wembley again. Let’s see that arch lit up blue again”

Also on Facebook, David Niblock wrote: “The very best of luck let's smash it and get to Wembley, Macclesfield Shaymen on tour”

On Facebook, Duncan Woodhead posted: “Best of luck on Saturday. I was at Maidenhead and at Aldershot but I live in London and have a good friend's 50th birthday to attend. Looking forward to pasting Altrincham and seeing the Shay at Wembley again. 2016 seems a long time ago!”

Paul Dennison posted on Facebook: “Come on the mighty Shaymen, in a season of transition Wembley would be a fantastic achievement, onwards and upwards, good luck to Chris and the boys, you CAN do it!!!!”

Chris Neatby wrote on Facebook: “All the best for Saturday lads. We know you can do it, go make us proud. We are all behind you”

Michael Taylor said on Facebook: “The majority of players go through their whole careers never getting an opportunity to play at Wembley. Grasp this moment and make memories to tell your grandchildren in years to come. Good luck Town.”

Also on Facebook, Trevor Thorpe said: “The chance is there only you can determine whether it can be achieved, you all play to the best of your ability and you should make it, all the best lads “come on Shaymen”.”

Russell Blinman posted on Facebook: “Just remember, FC Halifax has a 100% record at Wembley - I missed the last one in 2016 due to a major cardiac problem, I'm determined not to miss the next one”

@LukeWalshFCHT posted on Twitter: “If you want it more than Altrincham you will win, dominate the match and don’t allow them time on the ball and we should be fine. UTS”

Rachel D Wilson wrote on Facebook: “Come on the SHAYMEN. We are all behind you”

Faz Hall posted on Facebook: “Let's get to Wembley for my uncle Adrian Hall long time Shayman once on the board for Halifax Town sadly passed away recently x”

On Facebook, Barry Thomas said: “Good luck lads. Do your best and get us a Wembley trip.”