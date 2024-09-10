FC Halifax Town fought back from a goal down to earn a point against ten man Oldham Athletic.

Adam Senior's header cancelled out Mark Kitching's opener just after half-time in a fiesty Yorkshire-Lancashire clash in-front of more than 3,000 at The Shay.

The Shaymen were the better side in the first-half but had to dig deep to fight back, although they didn't have enough to go on and win it.

Town's front four were getting into some very promising positions right from the start, but let themselves down with poor decision-making, or leaving their decisions too long.

Oldham's back three was looking exposed and vulnerable, but The Shaymen needed to be more ruthless.

Andrew Oluwabori and Scott High were both guilty of mistiming through balls and scuppering potential openings, but at least Halifax had potential openings; the travelling masses from across the Pennines were being given little to shout about.

Billy Waters had a close range shot saved after some incisive build-up play - but he was offside anyway - before Will Smith headed straight at Matt Hudson and Jack Evans fired wide from the left of the box.

Despite Oldham playing with two central midfielders and two number tens at times, there was a surprising amount of space in the middle for Town to get on the ball.

The Shaymen were aggressive, possessing a greater fluidity and fluency, trying to play through the thirds and looking cohesive, if a little accident prone, on the ball.

The final third didn't really exist for Oldham most of the time, who were toiling a bit, scruffier on the ball and failing to impose themselves like Town were.

The Latics' defence spent as much time running towards their own goal as they did moving away from it, and should have been punished for being too easy to penetrate.

But they still had the best chance of the opening half, with ex-Town man Mike Fondop's header from five yards kept out by Sam Johnson a few minutes before the break.

There was a greater sense of urgency from Oldham after the restart, rushing to take throw ins and cajoled on by Micky Mellon.

And Halifax's first-half superiority counted for nothing when Kitching prodded Oldham in-front from close range after Fondop's clever back-heeled cross.

Callum Dolan then sent a low shot just wide across goal from the left of the box, with Town unable to recapture their earlier composure on the ball, turning over possession too frequently.

Fondop nearly scored again with a header that landed just over the bar, with a second Oldham goal looking far likelier than a Halifax equaliser.

But Senior got the hosts level when he beat Hudson to a floated follow up cross after a corner just after the hour mark.

Substitute Max Wright should have completed the turnaround, with Town's tails now up again, but skied a shot from close range after Angelo Cappello's low cross.

With things back to square one, neither team really seized the initiative, although substitute Otis Khan's red card offered Town the chance.

There was a heart-in-mouth moment when Manny Monthe's header was cleared off the line five minutes from time, with Oldham ending the game as if they had the extra man, although sub Owen Bray forced a last minute save from Hudson.

Halifax: Johnson, Senior, Smith, Alimi-Adetoro, Cappello, High, Evans, George (Wright 58), Hoti (Bray 88), Oluwabori (Galvin 72), Waters (Cooke 67). Subs not used: Ford, Arthur, Pugh.

Scorer: Senior (62)

Shots on target: 5

Shots off target: 8

Corners: 7

Oldham: Hudson, Ogle, Raglan, Monthe, Caprice, Lundstarm (Uchegbulam 75), Conlon, Kitching, Gardner, Dolan (Khan 58), Fondop (Norwood 83). Subs not used: Moloney, Hogan, Hobson, Reid.

Scorer: Kitching (47)

Shots on target: 5

Shots off target: 4

Corners: 1

Attendance: 3,146 (1,599 away)

Referee: Aaron Bannister

Town man of the match: I'll give it to Jack Evans, who got through a lot of hard work in midfield.