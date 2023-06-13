News you can trust since 1853
Shaymen announce behind-closed-doors friendly against fellow National League club

FC Halifax Town will play fellow National League side Fylde in a behind-closed-doors friendly on Saturday, July 22 (2pm).
By Tom Scargill
Published 13th Jun 2023, 09:14 BST- 1 min read

Fylde won promotion from the National League North last season, and hosted Halifax in a friendly last summer, winning 1-0.

Halifax will also play Ashton United, Radcliffe Borough, Glossop North End and Curzon Ashton in pre-season, with at least one more friendly game expected to still be announced.

