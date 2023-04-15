Shaymen announce departure of forward Slew
FC Halifax Town have announced the departure of forward Jordan Slew from the club.
By Tom Scargill
Published 15th Apr 2023, 13:33 BST- 1 min read
Slew joined the club for the start of the 2021-22 season and played a key role in the club’s play-off finish.
But he has found first-team opportunities more difficult to come by this season and feel out of favour from manager Chris Millington’s plans.
He made 62 appearances for the club, scoring 13 goals, but hasn’t played for them since the 1-0 home defeat to Scunthorpe on January 25.