Shaymen announce return of midfielder on loan from Huddersfield Town

By Tom Scargill
Published 19th Dec 2024, 13:01 BST

FC Halifax Town have announced the return of midfielder Scott High on a month’s loan from Huddersfield Town.

The 23-year-old made ten league appearances for Halifax in his first loan spell earlier this season and impressed with some consistently strong performances.

But his loan wasn’t extended upon expiry due to injury.

