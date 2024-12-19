Shaymen announce return of midfielder on loan from Huddersfield Town
FC Halifax Town have announced the return of midfielder Scott High on a month’s loan from Huddersfield Town.
The 23-year-old made ten league appearances for Halifax in his first loan spell earlier this season and impressed with some consistently strong performances.
But his loan wasn’t extended upon expiry due to injury.
