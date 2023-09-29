Shaymen announce signing of young forward Iwobi from Stoke City
FC Halifax Town have announced the signing of young forward Justin Iwobi from Championship club Stoke City.
By Tom Scargill
Published 29th Sep 2023, 17:58 BST- 1 min read
Watch more of our videos on Shots!Visit Shots! now
and live on Freeview channel 276
and live on Freeview channel 276
Iwobi, 18, becomes the latest young player to join The Shaymen after the additions of defender Tom Wilson and attacker Jimiel Chikukwa earlier this season.
Iwobi was described as “a 6ft 4in striker who is athletic, aggressive, can hold the ball up, and can finish” as well as being “a very good character in the dressing room” when he signed a scholarship at Stoke in 2021.
The Manchester-born striker joined Stoke’s under 15s side from Bury.