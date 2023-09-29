Iwobi, 18, becomes the latest young player to join The Shaymen after the additions of defender Tom Wilson and attacker Jimiel Chikukwa earlier this season.

Iwobi was described as “a 6ft 4in striker who is athletic, aggressive, can hold the ball up, and can finish” as well as being “a very good character in the dressing room” when he signed a scholarship at Stoke in 2021.