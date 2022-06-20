Shaymen appoint former Leeds United coach Andy Cooper as their new assistant manager

Cooper is a former local authority sports development officer and spent two years abroad working with the Bobby Charlton Soccer School before joining Qatar’s national football academy – ASPIRE, where he spent a decade helping grow the sport in the country. He then joined Leeds United, overseeing multiple age groups while also stepping up to coach their under 23s. After two years with Leeds, he became Assistant Director of Football during the launch and development of Punjab FC, which was cut short due to the Covid pandemic. Over the last 12 months, Cooper has been working as a performance and coaching consultant to professional clubs and academies. His qualifications include a UEFA A Licence, FA Advanced Youth Award, FA Psychology Level 4, and a Professional Diploma in Leadership in Sport.