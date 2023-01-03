Shaymen are in discussions over a couple of possible additions, says Millington

"A couple of conversations are going on," he told the Courier.

"But they're players who need minutes so it might be a week or two that they've got to get minutes at their parent clubs at the moment to prove their fitness.

"Then hopefully we'll be in with a shout of potentially bringing them in."

Chris Millington. Photo: Marcus Branston

On whether there would be any departures soon from the club, Millington said: "Possibly. We've got lads who are desperate for minutes so we're looking at it at the moment and looking at finding ways to make sure that players get the minutes they need moving forward."

When asked whether it would be a 'one in, one out' scenario for his squad, Millington said: "We don't want the squad overloaded with numbers.

"We've currently got as strong a squad in terms of numbers and quality as we've ever had, and we don't want to overload that in terms of numbers.

"So the ideal scenario would be that, if we do bring anyone in, it gives somebody else an opportunity to go out and get games elsewhere."

Millington again stressed that only the right player, rather than any player, will be recruited.

"We're always looking, we want to make sure that anyone we bring in can either contribute immediately or is somebody who we can evolve into being an important regular member of the squad in the medium to long term," he said.

"So it's not just a simple case of bringing someone in who will help us out for four weeks and then move on, because I think we've got players in the squad who are still desperate for minutes, desperate for opportunities and clearly have the quality to play and impact games at National League level."

On whether there had been any possibility of signing former Shay loanee Elliott Newby, who has signed for ex-Halifax boss Pete Wild at Barrow, Millington said: "I know he was recalled from Altrincham with the intention of going straight out to Barrow.

"He's got a long-term connection with Barrow and ambitions to play in the league like his twin brother, so no, there was never any realistic chance of us getting him."