St Ives Town FC

It was an unconvincing victory against a side two divisions lower than them, with Halifax's lead coming under strong pressure before substitutes Capello and Mani Dierseruvwe's late goals put the game to bed.

St Ives put in a spirited performance and but for some terrific saves by Sam Johnson, could have forced a replay.

Town got worse as the game went on, but did enough to earn their place in the next round.

Tylor Golden's volley after seven minutes would have capped a dominant start but for St Ives keeper James Goff's save.

A few minutes later, Rob Harker fired low across goal, with The Shaymen the only team in it and running rings round the bewildered home side.

Jordan Slew was a menace down Town's left flank, while Kian Spence was being given far too much time to pick his passes and orchestrate Halifax's attacks.

A goal looked only a matter of time and arrived after a quarter of an hour when Cooke finished well left-footed eight yards out after Harker's deft pass.

Halifax were quicker and sharper all over the pitch, penning the hosts inside their own half.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Spence sent a second left-footed shot crashing wide as the visitors threatened to run away with it.

After that though, St Ives came out of their collective shell and started to grow in confidence, wining more tackles and engaging quicker.

Halifax had come off the pace, their earlier stream of chances drying up.

Former Shayman Jonathan Edwards had been an isolated figure up top, but he turned and shot inside the Halifax ten minutes before the break, bringing a decent save from Johnson.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Harker's glancing header wide shortly before half-time was Halifax's first chance for a while, and their last of the opening 45.

Halifax had still been getting in decent crossing positions, usually down the left, but their deliveries were poor, with Harker feeding off scraps and no second wave of dominance from The Shaymen.

St Ives should arguably have been level by half-time, a fanciful notion after Cooke's goal, shortly before which a corner was missed by Golden and hit the near post, while Greg Kaziboni's shot from the edge of the box came back off the bar.

Town needed some desperate defending a few minutes after the restart when Festus Arthur - who came into the side along with Harvey Gilmour - clearing off the line after the ball had been forced goalwards by Edwards.

Advertisement Hide Ad

The ex-Halifax man again went close when his shot was tipped behind by Johnson.

Errors were creeping into Halifax's game, their control of the contest having long since disappeared, while the hosts were building momentum, belief increasing.

Halifax were a shadow of the team that had started the tie, badly needing an injection of energy and pace to their play.

Enoch Andoh was next to bring an excellent save from Johnson with a stinging shot from range; Halifax's lead was more slender by the minute.

Advertisement Hide Ad

St Ives weren't going out of the cup without a fight.

But Capello sealed it when he reached a flick on ahead of Goff, took it round the keeper and finished into the empty net.

Dierseruvwe added some gloss in injury time when he headed in a corner at the far post.

St Ives: Goff, Lewis, J Williams, Milne, Herd, Kaziboni (Baker 57), Richens, Cowling, Andoh (Shariff 85), Edwards, D Williams (Johnston 85). Subs not used: Sandiford, Sheriff, Hottor, Saka.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Shots on target: 5

Shots off target: 6

Corners: 5

Halifax: Johnson, Golden, Arthur, Debrah, Senior, Gilmour (Capello 58), Hunter, Spence, Cooke, Slew, Harker (Dierseruvwe 63). Subs not used: Stott, Scott, Summerfield, Minihan, Alli.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Scorers: Cooke (15), Capello (83), Dierseruvwe (90)

Shots on target: 5

Shots off target: 7

Corners: 4

Advertisement Hide Ad

Attendance: 820

Referee: Aji Ajibola