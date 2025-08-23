Shaymen beaten at home by Forest Green Rovers but produce encouraging performance

FC Halifax Town lost their first home game of the season 2-1 to Forest Green Rovers.

Sign up to our daily Halifax Courier Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Halifax Courier, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

But The Shaymen could count themselves very hard done by, having gone toe-to-toe with Robbie Savage's side and deserved at least a point.

Jay Turner-Cooke's terrific free-kick looked to have earned just that, but Forest Green showed their resolve by finding a winner, despite being second best for stretches of the game.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

In-front of a worryingly low first home crowd of the season, but on a reassuringly fantastic looking new pitch, Halifax offered plenty of encouragement for what the Adam Lakeland era might bring.

The Shay

If they play like this, they'll win more than they lose, that's for sure.

Forest Green took the lead midway through the first-half through a soft goal when a shot from range by Tom Knowles could only be parried by Sam Johnson, and the rebound was turned in by Yahaya Bamba.

The fact Rovers were having to shoot from range was testament to Halifax's good defensive work and structure.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

But a free shot from near the penalty spot was a gift efficiently punished.

The visitors had edged the contest up until then, being the more skilful, quicker and smoother side.

But they'd not overrun The Shaymen, who seemed to be containing them fairly comfortably.

Ten minutes after the goal, Shaun Hobson joined fellow centre-backs Jo Cummings, Will Smith, Charlie Hayes-Green and Jevon Mills on the absentee list as he was forced off injured.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Indeed, a sure sign Town were running out of centre-halfs was Josh Hmami being moved there, although he impressed in the role.

His response to being moved into unfamiliar territory was emblematic of the Halifax side's reaction to going behind: they gritted their teeth and got on with it.

Forest Green sat back a bit, but they were also forced back by an aggressive Shaymen side, who produced some passages of play just as eye-catching as Forest Green's had been earlier.

David Kawa was unlucky to hit the post after he applied enough pressure to beat Neil Kengni and goalkeeper Luke McNicholas to a Halifax clearance midway into the visitors' half.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

But Town did get their just rewards for getting better as the opening half went on, and ending it the better side, as Turner-Cooke scored his first senior goal with a delightful left-footed free-kick from just outside the box.

Robbie Savage only wanted ten minutes into the second-half before making a double change, which was a back-handed compliment to how well Town were playing.

Halifax were on top, and nearly took the lead after a great run by Jamie Cooke and a one-two between Kawa and Thierry Latty-Fairwether, whose shot was saved by McNicholas.

Forest Green were lethargic, and Town were anything but, full of energy and intent.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The excellent Hmami's cross was just out of Kawa's reach as Halifax continued to ask more questions than Forest Green, who didn't seem to have many answers.

Kawa was an effective presence up top, while Town's play behind him fizzed with purpose and potential.

But they hadn't been able to find the net again while they'd been on top.

And Forest Green took the one big chance they'd had all half when a low cross from the right was converted by substitute Kairo Mitchell.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

They couldn't have come any closer to a third when Kengni's shot crashed off the underside of the bar moments later.

Forest Green ended up running down the clock every chance they got, which was another hint as to how close they'd been pushed.

Halifax: Johnson, Tarima (Pugh 82), Hobson (Turner-Cooke 33), Adetoro, Latty-Fairweather, C Johnson, Hugill, Bray (Cappello 82), Hmami, Cooke, Kawa. Subs not used: Ford, Crowe, Sutcliffe, Jenkins.

Scorer: (Turner -Cooke 45)

Shots on target: 3

Shots off target: 8

Corners: 1

Forest Green: McNicholas, Kengi, Mendy, Moore-Taylor, Kanu, McAllister (Inniss 72), Haughton (Calrke 56), Whitwell (Moore 56), Bamba (Cardwell 72), Knowles, Doidge (Mitchell 40). Subs not used: Pagel, Pemberton, Buyabu.

Scorers: (Bamba 23), Mitchell (78)

Shots on target: 4

Shots off target: 10

Corners: 5

Attendance: 1,380 (106 away)

Referee: Garreth Rhodes

Town man of the match: Josh Hmami ran him close, but it has to be Cody Johnson. Quickly turning into a star.Aggressive, reads the game and uses the ball really well. What's not to love?