Chris Millington is hopeful The Shaymen can complete the signing a new forward this week.

The Halifax manager told the Courier at the weekend that Town were in talks over a couple of potential additions - one being a forward and the other a midfielder.

And Millington hopes the deal for a new forward will move towards a conclusion this week.

"Hopefully there'll be a bit of progress over the next couple of days," Millington told the Courier.

"Still negotiating but there's an interest there from both parties so hopefully we can make something happen with the forward.

"It's always the case that we'd be interested in a couple but the fact is one is slightly more advanced than the other and we're hopeful we'll be able to pull that one together at some point this week.

"The other one, we'll just have to update you as and when."

When asked whether the new signing would be ready for the first team straight away, Millington said: "Much the same as Kane Thomson-Sommers, much the same as Jack Evans, you could argue Ryan Galvin to a similar degree - we've clearly got a track record of being able to identify really good talent from below our level that can come in and impact the team well.

"So I'd put him in that vein straight away."