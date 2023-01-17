Shaymen boss Millington hopeful two more additions will be made before Saturday
Town boss Chris Millington is hopeful of having two further additions to his squad ahead of Saturday's home game against Wealdstone.
New signing Louis White is expected to be in contention, but he could be joined by two more new faces in the squad this weekend - one a defender and the other a forward.
"We're just in the final throes of one of them, who can help us across the back line and give us more across that back line," Millington told the Courier.
"There were some very positive conversations yesterday (Monday) with a forward player who can operate in a number of those forward positions.
"So I'm confident that at least one, and hopeful that both, of those will get done this week."
Town's FA Trophy game at Harrow Borough has been rescheduled for tomorrow (Wednesday) night, having been postponed on Saturday due to a waterlogged pitch and last night due to a frozen pitch.
"We've got to take Harrow Borough at their word and they believe that it's possible," Millington said.
"We understand they're very keen to get the game on this week and so are we.
"We know they're fighting tooth and nail to beat the weather conditions, it's a tough fight and we're really hopeful that they win it because we want the game on tomorrow ourselves."