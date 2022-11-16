Shaymen boss Millington issues injury update ahead of Boreham Wood clash

The centre-back has missed Halifax's last three games since picking up a calf injury in the 2-1 victory over Oldham on October 29.

"He's moving at the rate we'd expect him to," Millington said.

"He was out on the grass on Tuesday and we'll see how he is Thursday to make a decision as to whether he's available or not for selection for Saturday."

Chris Millington. Photo: Marcus Branston

One player who is expected to be in contention this weekend is skipper Tom Clarke, who missed the 1-1 draw at Bromley with a groin injury.

"He was back on the grass on Tuesday so we'd expect him to be fully fit and available for selection," Millington said.

Millington said forward Osayamen Osawe could well feature against Boreham Wood, having played only three times in the league since joining the club, the last of which was in the 4-0 defeat against Woking on October 1.

"Yamen will benefit from playing on good surfaces and decent sized pitches like The Shay, so don't be surprised if he figures this weekend at some point," Millington said.

Advertisement Hide Ad

"We see his quality every day in training, but the thing he's got to do is prove his fitness because obviously there's been a niggle there that's not gone away previously.

"So he's got to prove he's over that and ready and able to start impacting games and pushing himself to be available to start games.

"So it's more about him overcoming the physical challenges he's had in the early part of the season."

Aside from the suspended Mani Dierseruvwe, Town will also be missing Festus Arthur and Jordan Slew, who both still having hamstring problems.

Advertisement Hide Ad

"I think this weekend's too soon," Millington said of Arthur, "and Dorking might be pushing it a little bit, but if he doesn't make it for selection for Dorking then I'd hope he's available for selection for Yeovil."

On Slew, the Town boss said: "Similar to Festus, Dorking might be a bit optimistic, however, I wouldn't be surprised if he's ready for that.

"But I'd be disappointed if he wasn't available for selection by Yeovil."

Jordan Keane is continuing to make good progress as he recovers from a foot injury.

Advertisement Hide Ad

"He was out on the grass on Tuesday so he's progressing at the expected rate," said Millington, who confirmed there was no update over any new additions coming into the club.