Shaymen boss Millington says he will add to his squad if the right player is available

Pre-Season friendly Farsley Celtic v Halifax Town. Halifax Town's manager Chris Millington.. 23rd July 2022. Picture : Jonathan Gawthorpe

The Town boss has recently said he is looking at bringing in "one or two" new faces to the club.

But speaking after Halifax's 1-1 draw at Bromley on Saturday, Millington says having more options available from within the Town squad means any addition from outside has to be absolutely right.

"We're talking to players and we're talking about players," he said.

"But what we're also excited about is Matty Warburton coming back, we're excited about Yamen Osawe now getting up to the fitness levels that are required to be able to impact games.

"We've still got Milli Alli, who's been unlucky not to feature in the last couple of games.

"You see Sam Minihan on the bench, then you've got the injured lads getting closer to being available.

"So if the right one comes available who's going to impact the starting 11 straight away, then of course we won't turn down the opportunity to bring them in.

"But hopefully the quality we've already got in the squad will start to show now we're getting a full squad back towards full fitness."

Town have no midweek game this week, but Millington said there will be no behind-closed-doors match for his fringe players to play in.

"No, just because of the fragility of the squad at the moment," he said.