Shaymen boss Millington with the latest on Town's injured players

He spoke to the Courier about the condition of Flo Hoti, Kane Thompson-Sommers, Ryan Galvin, Jo Cummings, Max Wright, Harvey Sutcliffe and Zak Emmerson.
1. Florent Hoti
"Definitely consider him (to start at Dagenham), we want a fit and firing Flo Hoti in the team for sure. But we want him in the team with longievity, we don't want be getting him in and then having to pull him out and give him a breather or what have you. So the opportunity to maybe have a couple more sub appearances and build up that fitness through getting minutes off the bench and getting a few more sessions under his belt might not be a bad thing, but decision yet to be made." Photo: Chris Nutton/FC Halifax Town
2. Kane Thompson-Sommers
"Getting closer, had a full training session on Tuesday and came through without any negative effects. "Possibly (be back) some time next week." Photo: Chris Nutton/FC Halifax Town
3. Max Wright
"A little further behind. Again, has come through training but has still got certain elements of his recovery to go through before he can be considered for selection." Photo: Chris Nutton/FC Halifax Town
4. Ryan Galvin
"Same as Max really, he's trained fully but there are certain aspects of the recovery he's got to go through before he can be considered fully available." Photo: Chris Nutton/FC Halifax Town
