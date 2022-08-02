Shaymen close to signing another forward, says Millington

Millington told the Courier after Saturday's friendly defeat at Colne that the player would be a strong addition and that the club couldn't afford to miss out on the opportunity to sign him if it's possible.

"We're further down the line with that," said the Halifax manager.

"We've been through the process of a medical and we've been through final bits of negotiations, so that one looks like it will come together within the next 24 to 48 hours."

Chris Millington. Photo: Marcus Branston