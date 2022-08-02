Shaymen close to signing another forward, says Millington

Town boss Chris Millington says the club are close to completing the signing of another forward.

By Tom Scargill
Tuesday, 2nd August 2022, 8:37 pm

Millington told the Courier after Saturday's friendly defeat at Colne that the player would be a strong addition and that the club couldn't afford to miss out on the opportunity to sign him if it's possible.

"We're further down the line with that," said the Halifax manager.

"We've been through the process of a medical and we've been through final bits of negotiations, so that one looks like it will come together within the next 24 to 48 hours."

Chris Millington. Photo: Marcus Branston

Read more from Millington on the Courier website later this week and in Thursday's Halifax Courier.

HalifaxColne