Former Grimsby winger Wright, 24, signed for Harrogate in July last year following a successful trial at Wetherby Road.

Wright made his professional debut for Grimsby in August 2018, playing four times for them that season as well as playing on loan at Boston United, having had previous loan spells at Sutton Coldfield and Scarborough.

Wright became a regular part of the Grimsby first-team squad in 2019-20, making 29 appearances and scoring twice.

Max Wright

Wright made just eight appearances for The Mariners the following season, and then played 13 times for them in the 2021-22 campaign, through a combination of thigh, hamstring and ankle issues, before being released at the end of that season.

Wright suffered an ankle injury soon after joining Harrogate, which kept him out until December, with complications after surgery delaying his comeback further.