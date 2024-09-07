HUDDERSFIELD, ENGLAND - JANUARY 28: Scott High of Huddersfield Town reacts during the Sky Bet Championship match between Huddersfield Town and Stoke City at Kirklees Stadium on January 28, 2022 in Huddersfield, England. (Photo by George Wood/Getty Images)

FC Halifax Town have announced the loan signing of Huddersfield Town midfielder Scott High.

The 23-year-old, from Dewsbury, has had previous loan spells at Concord Rangers, Rotherham United, Shrewsbury, Ross County and Dundalk.

He’s played over 50 times for Huddersfield’s first team and has been capped by Scotland’s under 21s.

He becomes Town’s second recent signing after the addition of striker Billy Waters on loan from Wrexham.

High is expected to go straight into the squad for today’s game at Hartlepool United.