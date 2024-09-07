Shaymen complete loan signing of midfielder from Huddersfield Town
FC Halifax Town have announced the loan signing of Huddersfield Town midfielder Scott High.
The 23-year-old, from Dewsbury, has had previous loan spells at Concord Rangers, Rotherham United, Shrewsbury, Ross County and Dundalk.
He’s played over 50 times for Huddersfield’s first team and has been capped by Scotland’s under 21s.
He becomes Town’s second recent signing after the addition of striker Billy Waters on loan from Wrexham.
High is expected to go straight into the squad for today’s game at Hartlepool United.
