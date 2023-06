The 25-year-old had two spells on loan from Harrogate last season and his move has now been made permanent after impressing Town boss Chris Millington.

Wright started his career at Grimsby before moving to Harrogate, where he was unable to establish himself as a first-team regular.

He made eight league appearances for Halifax last season and came off the bench in the 1-0 FA Trophy final victory over Gateshead at Wembley.