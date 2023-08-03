News you can trust since 1853
Shaymen complete signing of former Blackburn Rovers and Forest Green Rovers midfielder

FC Halifax Town have completed the signing of midfielder Jack Evans.
By Tom Scargill
Published 3rd Aug 2023, 15:05 BST- 1 min read

The versatile Evans, who can play in central midfield, on the left of a back three or at left wing-back, has joined Town after a successful trial during pre-season.

The 22-year-old started his career at Blackburn Rovers but failed to make a first-team appearance there before joining Forest Green Rovers in July 2020.

He made five appearance for Forest Green in his first season and four the following campaign, also going out on loan to Hungerford, Gloucester and Fylde.

Last summer he joined Hereford in the National League North, where he won the young player of the season award and became a favourite among the club’s supporters, playing 30 times and scoring three goals.