The versatile Evans, who can play in central midfield, on the left of a back three or at left wing-back, has joined Town after a successful trial during pre-season.

The 22-year-old started his career at Blackburn Rovers but failed to make a first-team appearance there before joining Forest Green Rovers in July 2020.

He made five appearance for Forest Green in his first season and four the following campaign, also going out on loan to Hungerford, Gloucester and Fylde.