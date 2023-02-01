Shaymen complete the loan signing of Liverpool forward
FC Halifax Town have completed the loan signing of Liverpool youngster Fidel O’Rourke.
The forward, 20, has previously been on loan at Welsh Premier League club Caernarfon Town this season, making 10 appearances and scored seven goals before returning to Liverpool in January 2023.
O'Rourke joined Liverpool’s academy at under 14 level after being spotted as a schoolboy playing amateur football and has been a regular in The Reds’ under 21s set-up.
A former under 18’s captain and lifelong Reds fan, the Liverpool born forward was a part of the FA Youth Cup-winning squad of 2019.
O’Rourke has also made four appearances for the club’s under 21 team against Football League opposition in the EFL Trophy.
He joins Max Wright, Adam Senior and Louis White through the door at The Shay this month, and his signing comes after the news that forward Yamen Osawe has been released by The Shaymen.