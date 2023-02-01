BURSLEM, ENGLAND - NOVEMBER 10: Fidel O'Rourke of Liverpool during the EFL Trophy between Port Vale and Liverpool U21 at Vale Park on November 10, 2020 in Burslem, England. Sporting stadiums around the UK remain under strict restrictions due to the Coronavirus Pandemic as Government social distancing laws prohibit fans inside venues resulting in games being played behind closed doors. (Photo by Gareth Copley/Getty Images)

The forward, 20, has previously been on loan at Welsh Premier League club Caernarfon Town this season, making 10 appearances and scored seven goals before returning to Liverpool in January 2023.

O'Rourke joined Liverpool’s academy at under 14 level after being spotted as a schoolboy playing amateur football and has been a regular in The Reds’ under 21s set-up.

A former under 18’s captain and lifelong Reds fan, the Liverpool born forward was a part of the FA Youth Cup-winning squad of 2019.

O’Rourke has also made four appearances for the club’s under 21 team against Football League opposition in the EFL Trophy.