The 22-year-old has joined from Glossop, who play in the Northern Premier League Division One West.

White was at Rochdale as a youngster, from where he joined Hyde United in July 2019. He then moved to Radcliffe Borough in February 2020 and signed for Glossop in November 2021 from Whythenshawe.

Also today, winger Sam Smart has joined Brackley Town on loan for the rest of the season, while goalkeeper Tom Scott has joined Nantwich Town on loan for a month.

Town’s FA Trophy game at Harrow Borough tomorrow is in doubt, with heavy rain forecast overnight meaning a pitch inspection is likely to take place in the morning.