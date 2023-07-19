Shaymen confirm departure of defender Debrah
FC Halifax Town have confirmed that defender Jesse Debrah has left the club.
By Tom Scargill
Published 19th Jul 2023, 10:13 BST- 1 min read
Updated 19th Jul 2023, 10:18 BST
Debrah made over 60 appearances for Halifax since joining the club two years ago and became a key part of the side, helping Town to win the FA Trophy at Wembley at the end of last season.
His future has been the subject of much speculation, with League One side Barnsley expected to be his next club.
When asked about his future by the Courier yesterday (Tuesday), Town boss Chris Millington said: "We haven't heard anything officially as to where he's going but we're hearing strong rumours from all kinds of sources that it'll be Barnsley, so that's my expectation."