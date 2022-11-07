News you can trust since 1853
Shaymen confirm home game with Chesterfield will move to lunchtime kick-off

FC Halifax Town have confirmed that their home game with Chesterfield on Saturday, December 3 will move to lunchtime kick-off.

By Tom Scargill
21 minutes ago - 1 min read
Updated 7th Nov 2022, 4:26pm

The game at The Shay will now kick-off at 12.30pm.

The announcement comes after the National League moved the scheduled kick off times for their games that day from 3pm to avoid a potential clash with an England or Wales World Cup game at the same time.

The Shay. Photo: Marcus Branston.
