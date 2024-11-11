Shaymen confirm midfielder's loan spell has ended following ankle injury

By Tom Scargill
Published 11th Nov 2024, 16:12 BST
Updated 11th Nov 2024, 16:16 BST

FC Halifax Town have confirmed that midfielder Scott High’s loan deal from Huddersfield Town has ended.

It comes after High picked up an ankle injury in training during Town’s two week break from action.

The 23-year-old made 11 appearances for Halifax in an impressive spell and has now returned to his parent club.

