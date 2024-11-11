Shaymen confirm midfielder's loan spell has ended following ankle injury
FC Halifax Town have confirmed that midfielder Scott High’s loan deal from Huddersfield Town has ended.
It comes after High picked up an ankle injury in training during Town’s two week break from action.
The 23-year-old made 11 appearances for Halifax in an impressive spell and has now returned to his parent club.
