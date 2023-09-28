News you can trust since 1853
Shaymen could still be without both strikers for Saturday's clash with Eastleigh

FC Halifax Town could be without both strikers again for Saturday's home match with Eastleigh.
By Tom Scargill
Published 28th Sep 2023, 13:10 BST- 2 min read
Rob Harker is set to be out for a couple of months with a broken bone in his foot, while Aaron Cosgrave is a doubt due to an ankle problem.

"The dead leg's improved but what has developed is, in that incident where he received the dead leg, he also rolled his ankle," Town boss Chris Millington told the Courier about Cosgrave.

"The discomfort from the dead leg masked the issue of the rolled ankle, which now is the issue he's got to overcome."

Aaron CosgraveAaron Cosgrave
When asked if Cosgrave would be available on Saturday, Millington said: "I doubt it but we'll check him on Thursday."

On Harker, Millington said: "He'll be a while, I'd imagine six to eight weeks."

Luke Summerfield was an unused substitute against Dagenham and Redbridge having recently sustained a dead leg.

"Not 100 per cent," Millington said. "I think it would have been unfair to risk him in that game.

"He was there if we needed him but we weren't going to risk him under any other circumstances."

On whether Flo Hoti, who made an impressive debut off the bench on Tuesday night, would be fit to start on Saturday, Millington said: "We'll have a look at him and see where he's up to on Thursday.

"I thought you could see he tired fairly quickly so we can't afford to break him again, we've got to make sure that we look after him and treat him properly."

Centre-back Jo Cummings received treatment for an injury on Tuesday night, but there seems to be no lasting damage.

"I think he's OK," Millington said. "We were watching him for 10 minutes after the incident but he seems to have come through it alright."

Jamie Cooke did come off carrying a knock against The Daggers though.

"It's a niggle really, a tightness in his groin which he went into the game with and it took its toll so he had to come off in the second-half.

"Long-term we don't know what the situation will be going forward, we'll asses him."

And on defender Festus Arthur's recovery from his Achilles injury, Millington said: "He's well ahead of schedule but a return to full training by mid-November would be an incredibly positive result and that's what we're aiming for at the moment."

