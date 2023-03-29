Shaymen could welcome back injured duo for FA Trophy semi-final at Altrincham

Debrah missed Tuesday night's 2-0 win over Aldershot with a hamstring injury which saw him taken off last Saturday against Chesterfield.

Liverpool loanee O'Rourke hasn't played for Town since the 0-0 draw at Gateshead on March 7, also due to a hamstring injury.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

But both could be available for Saturday's game.

Jesse Debrah. Photo: Marcus Branston

On Debrah, Millington said: "He's OK, it's not a serious strain but he's feeling some discomfort in his hamstring.

"He wasn't fit to play (against Aldershot, will he be available for Saturday? We hope so, but we won't know until Friday when he's got to train to be available for selection."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

And on forward O'Rourke, the Town boss said: "He trained well on Monday and did more running on Tuesday, so he'll be available for selection.

"We know what a fantastic impact he had starting games before he picked up the injury, so we wouldn't rule out a start for him as well."

Fidel O'Rourke. Photo: Marcus Branston

Millington said midfielder Kian Spence has an appointment with his specialist today (Wednesday) on the progress of his recovery from a groin issue, but was back out running on The Shay pitch before the win over Aldershot.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Altrincham game is expected to come too soon for winger Max Wright, but he could be in contention for the game against Wrexham on Easter Friday.

Festus Arthur, Sam Minihan and Jordan Slew all missed Tuesday's game due to selection decisions.