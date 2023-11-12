FC Halifax Town have been dealt another injury blow with the news that Jack Evans could be out for up to three months.

The midfielder has had an operation on an ankle injury sustained in the 2-1 win against Kidderminster on October 21 and Town boss Chris Millington says he isn't expected back for around 10 to 12 weeks.

"As far as the team goes, we'll keep pushing on and other players will step up and take their opportunity in his absence, but disappointed for Jack more than anything," Millington said.

There is better news though concerning striker Rob Harker.

"He's taken part in training this week," Millington said.

"There was an outside chance he'd have been involved in selection (for Maidenhead) but just didn't quite show enough progress to be able to travel."

On Jamie Cooke, Millington said: "He's out running and is progressing with that but wasn't far enough along this week to be considered for selection.

"We'll see how he gets on this next week."

Defender Festus Arthur is also said to be progressing well.

"Had an injection to help the recovery process and is ahead of schedule," Millington said.

On Angelo Cappello, Millington said: "Doing really well. We're still working on the basis of a mid-January return date but quietly hopeful it'll be before that."