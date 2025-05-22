Shaymen defender to join newly promoted Barnet

Barnet have announced they will sign FC Halifax Town defender Ryan Galvin on July 1.

Left-back Galvin joined Halifax from Sheffield Wednesday in the summer of 2023 and was a first-team regular for Town over the last two seasons, impressing with his attacking runs from the back and his versatility in playing several positions on the left hand side.

Barnet won the National League title this season and will be playing in League Two next term, making Galvin the latest in a long line of Town players to move into the EFL.