Shaymen defender to join newly promoted Barnet

By Tom Scargill
Published 22nd May 2025, 17:36 BST

Click here for more of our videos 
on ShotsTV.com or watch on Freeview 262

Barnet have announced they will sign FC Halifax Town defender Ryan Galvin on July 1.

Left-back Galvin joined Halifax from Sheffield Wednesday in the summer of 2023 and was a first-team regular for Town over the last two seasons, impressing with his attacking runs from the back and his versatility in playing several positions on the left hand side.

Barnet won the National League title this season and will be playing in League Two next term, making Galvin the latest in a long line of Town players to move into the EFL.

Related topics:Ryan GalvinSheffield WednesdayHalifaxLeague TwoEFLNational League

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.

News you can trust since 1853
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice