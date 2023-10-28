FC Halifax Town were denied their fifth league win in a row by a dramatic last-gasp leveller as they drew 1-1 at York City.

York City's home ground

Florent Hoti's stunning goal shortly after the break was worthy of winning the contest, and was by far and away the greatest moment of quality in it.

But Paddy McLaughlin scored late, late on to make it feel more like a defeat for The Shaymen.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily Halifax Courier Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Halifax Courier, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

It's a mark of Town's progress though that they leave with a point and are disappointed. They didn't play their best football here but they showed enough commitment and work-rate to offer encouragement that they'll be putting another winning run together before long.

As Saturday night entertainment, it didn't really have the X-Factor. In fact it was Strictly average in the first-half.

York worked hard to win the ball back but then gave it away again.

Town scrapped well too, and produced some decent passages but they didn't lead to anything.

There were more turnovers than a village bakery.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Lenell John-Lewis had the first effort of the game 20 minutes in, a header easily saved by Sam Johnson.

Milli Alli's shot seven minutes later was Town's first on target of the night; well struck but straight at debutant George Sykes-Kenworthy.

Whenever the ball was played up to him, Town crowded round John-Lewis like shoppers on Boxing Day.

Halifax were organised and resolute out of possession but York didn't do anywhere near enough to test that, looking powder-puff in attack.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The same could be levelled at Halifax though; Aaron Cosgrave worked hard but with no glimpse of goal, Hoti only really got on the ball too close to the halfway line, Alli was marshalled effectively.

The best moment of the first-half from Town was a burst into the right side of the York box by Max Wright but his cut back was fired wide by Kane Thomson-Sommers.

The former and the latter were probably Halifax's two best players - Wright working diligently to cut out York's attacks down their left and Thomson-Sommers keeping his side ticking over in midfield, picking up loose balls and finding team-mates.

There was no-one rising above the mediocre for either side, no-one looking capable of sprinkling some Saturday night stardust on the contest.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Step forward Flo Hoti. The midfielder made the most of the time York allowed him 2-0 yards out to execute a magnificent left-footed shot which flashed across goal and into the top right corner.

In response, John-Lewis dragged a shot wide and Aiden Marsh's strike was turned behind, but York's efforts were more summed up by John-Lewis and Olly Green both leaving the ball for each other 20 yards, allowing Town to clear it.

Hoti should have got his second of the night after being set-up brilliantly by Alli, but he blazed over near the penalty spot.

Substitute Quevin Castro's free-kick was tipped over by Johnson with 20 minutes remaining, but from open play, The Minstermen were creating nothing.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

But McLaughlin was in the perfect place to prod home in the third minute of added time after a low cross into the box by John-Lewis.

York: Sykes-Kenworthy, Fallowfield, Cordner, Howe, Smith, McLaughlin, Woodyard, Green (Hancox 79), Kennedy (Castro 61), Marsh (Burgess 61), John-Lewis. Subs not used: Dyson, Watson.

Scorer: McLaughlin (90)

Shots on target: 5

Shots off target: 3

Corners: 4

Halifax: Johnson, Senior, Keane, Stott, Wright (Golden 66), Hunter, Thomson-Sommers, Galvin, Hoti, Alli, Cosgrave (Oluwabori 22). Subs not used: Iwobi, Chikukwa, Wilson.

Scorer: Hoti (50)

Shots on target: 5

Shots off target: 7

Corners: 3

Referee: Stephen Parkinson

Attendance: 4,740 (617 away)