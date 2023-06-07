Shaymen director leaves the club to join fellow National League side
In a statement on the club website, The Shaymen said: “We wish John every success in his new role and we’ll commence our search for John’s replacement immediately.
“John joined us from Huddersfield Town and has worked extremely hard to secure some very important commercial business and develop various relationships over the last few years.
"This was especially difficult against the backdrop of Covid.
"The club would like to place on record its sincere thanks for his dedication, tenacity and professionalism in what is a very challenging role at this level in the football pyramid.”