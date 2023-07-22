There wasn't much between the teams , but if either deserved to win it, it was Town, who had the better of the chances, and more of them.

The Shaymen worked hard off the ball and produced some decent moments on it.

A late venue change meant the game was played in Bamber Bridge; St George's Park this was not.

FC Halifax Town badge logo

Town acquitted themselves pretty well, with Jamie Cooke's shot deflected over early on laying down a marker for an encouraging first-half.

Midfielder Florent Hoti made perhaps the most positive contribution in a Town shirt. There was a bust upfield as he shimmied past a couple of Fylde players and a nice pass out wide to Ryan Galvin, whose cross should have been met at the far post by Cooke.

Hoti then hit the post midway through the first-half with a low left-foot shot from the edge of the box.

Fylde had their moments too though: a shot just wide by Nick Haughton, deflected for a corner, a goal ruled out for offside, and Harry Davis' shot from range bringing a good save from Sam Johnson.

Halifax ended the half stronger though, with a nice pass from Hoti setting up a chance for Aaron Cosgrave, whose shot was tipped behind.

Cosgrave - lively, quick and industrious - then played in Cooke, who fired just wide low across goal.

Andrew Oluwabori was the quieter of Town's front three, the game passing him by a little more, unable to exert an influence to the same degree.

Hoti's influence was obvious. A knack for finding space, awareness of what's around him and the ability to create and thwart attacks.

Effective, efficient, exciting.

Both sides were better off the ball than on it. Chances were scarce.

The second-half lacked the intensity of the first, with both teams taking their foot off the pedal a little.

Jon Ustabasi dragged a shot wide for Fylde just after the hour mark. Other than a Hoti effort ten minutes earlier, after he'd nicked the ball high up the pitch and found Cosgrave, that had been it.

Town should have scored with 20 minutes left though when the Fylde defence were caught napping by Tylor Golden's throw to Cosgrave, who opted to pass across goal to Oluwabori rather than shoot one-on-one, and Davis got back with a last-ditch tackle.

In a game of few chances, that was the best of the lot.

If that couldn't be converted, nothing would be.

Halifax: Johnson, Senior, Keane (Lavelle 61), Stott, Golden (Harker 80), Hunter (Triallist 83), Hoti, Galvin, Oluwabori, Cooke, Cosgrave (Wright 68).

Scorer:

Shots on target: 0

Shots off target: 8

Corners: 9

Fylde: Richardson, Obi, Davis, Bird, Triallist, Philliskirk, Triallist, Conlan, Glynn, Haughton, Charman.

Scorer:

Shots on target: 2

Shots off target: 4

Corners: 5