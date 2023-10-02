Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Marine are fourth in the Northern Premier League Premier Division and beat Hyde 2-0 in the last round of the competition.

They are managed by former Halifax caretaker-manager Neil Young and have ex-Town midfielder Liam Nolan in their squad.

Marine beat Halifax 4-1 in the FA Cup first round back in November 1992.

Sign up to our daily Halifax Courier Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Halifax Courier, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...