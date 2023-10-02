Shaymen drawn at home to Marine in fourth qualifying round of the FA Cup
FC Halifax Town will play Marine at home in the fourth qualifying round of the FA Cup.
By Tom Scargill
Published 2nd Oct 2023, 15:26 BST- 1 min read
Marine are fourth in the Northern Premier League Premier Division and beat Hyde 2-0 in the last round of the competition.
They are managed by former Halifax caretaker-manager Neil Young and have ex-Town midfielder Liam Nolan in their squad.
Marine beat Halifax 4-1 in the FA Cup first round back in November 1992.
The game is due to take place on Saturday, October 14. The winners at this stage will get £9,375 in prize money.