FC Halifax Town will play Marine at home in the fourth qualifying round of the FA Cup.
By Tom Scargill
Published 2nd Oct 2023, 15:26 BST- 1 min read
Marine are fourth in the Northern Premier League Premier Division and beat Hyde 2-0 in the last round of the competition.

They are managed by former Halifax caretaker-manager Neil Young and have ex-Town midfielder Liam Nolan in their squad.

Marine beat Halifax 4-1 in the FA Cup first round back in November 1992.

The game is due to take place on Saturday, October 14. The winners at this stage will get £9,375 in prize money.

