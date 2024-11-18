Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

FC Halifax Town will play Basford United away in the third round of the FA Trophy.

Sign up to our daily Halifax Courier Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Halifax Courier, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The tie will be played on Saturday, December 7.

The Nottinghamshire team are currently 11th in the Northern Premier League Premier Division.

Town won the competition for the second time in 2023, beating Gateshead 1-0 in the final at Wembley, but haven’t won a cup game since then.

They were knocked out of the FA Trophy at the first hurdle last season by Altrincham.