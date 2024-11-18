Shaymen drawn away to Basford United in third round of FA Trophy
FC Halifax Town will play Basford United away in the third round of the FA Trophy.
The tie will be played on Saturday, December 7.
The Nottinghamshire team are currently 11th in the Northern Premier League Premier Division.
Town won the competition for the second time in 2023, beating Gateshead 1-0 in the final at Wembley, but haven’t won a cup game since then.
They were knocked out of the FA Trophy at the first hurdle last season by Altrincham.
