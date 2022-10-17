Shaymen drawn away to Ebbsfleet United in first round of FA Cup
FC Halifax Town have been drawn against Ebbsfleet United away in the first round of the FA Cup.
By Tom Scargill
17th Oct 2022, 7:24pm
Ebbsfleet are top of the National League South having won 10 of their first 11 league games, drawing the other, and are the highest scorers in the division.
They beat Sevenoaks Town 2-0 at home on Saturday to reach the first round.
The Shaymen booked their place in the draw thanks to a 3-0 win at St Ives on Saturday, pocketing £9,375 in prize money.
They will earn a further £41,000 if they win their first round tie, which will take place across the weekend of Saturday 5 and Sunday 6 November.