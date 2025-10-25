Shaymen earn hard-fought point in Yorkshire derby with 1-1 draw against York

Will Harris' goal earned FC Halifax Town a point at home to York City in an action-packed Yorkshire derby.

The Shaymen made a lightning start to the game but for most of it, they were subjected to an onslaught of pressure by The Minstermen, who somehow only scored once, through Ollie Pearce.

It was certainly a backs-to-the-wall performance from Halifax, who survived wave after wave of York attacks to earn a valuable point.

Town made a barsntorming start when a poor clearance was punished as Owen Bray's cross from the right was nodded in at close range by Harris, justifying his selection over Tuesday's hat-trick hero Owen Devonport.

Halifax had set the tone for a fast start right from the off, with a good burst down the left by Angelo Cappello within the first 30 seconds.

And Harris was nearly at it again not long after his goal, when he met a cross by Cappello with a shot at the near post, but Harrison Male tipped it behind.

It was pretty much all York after that though.

A fairly tame effort on target from Alex Hunt was the first of several efforts that peppered the Halifax goal from the division's highest scorers.

Joe Grey could only fire well over when well-placed on the right of the box, and then Hunt fired off target after a poor clearance from Jay Turner-Cooke.

He just wasn't able to influence the game as he has others in recent weeks, with The Minstermen dominating the game.

The visitors were more composed on the ball and retaining it after regaining it, too often due to being gifted it by The Shaymen, who turned over possession again and again.

The home side were defending well, no-one more so than the excellent Shaun Hobson, but they had to because they could offer nothing going the othey way.

Grey squandered another good chance when he miskicked the ball after a cross, before Hunt went close again, firing just wide with Sam Johnson at full stretch.

York went the closest yet after a cross from the left somehow evaded Pearce before finding Grey, whose effort was blocked before Joe Felix fired over when he really should have scored.

After surviving all of that, Halifax then squandered a big chance themselves on the break when Josh Hmami's shot was parried by Male only for Jamie Cooke to blast the rebound over.

Pearce then had a goal disallowed for offside just before half-time after Johnson failed to hold Alex Newby's shot.

Things carried on as before in the second-half, with a shot from ten yards by Felix kept out by Johnson.

Hunt and Hiram Boateng had shots blocked amid unrelenting York pressure, before

only a superb last-ditch tackle by Hobson on Pearce spared Harris' blushes after the striker had carelessly conceded possession.

Grey's shot was then tipped behind at full stretch by Johnson.

Most of the game seemed to be played in the Town box, never mind the Town half.

Harris was celebrating another goal, completely against the run of play, just before the hour mark before a belated, but probably correct, offside flag.

After ex-Halifax loanee Dan Batty fired just wide, Adam Lakeland switched to a back three in an effort to combat the ceaseless crosses, shots and possession his team was up against.

It did help to reduce the amount of clear chances York created but not the amount of dominance they were enjoying: only the full-time whistle could do that.

But five minutes from the end of normal time, the dam finally burst when Johnson couldn’t hold a corner and the loose ball was tapped in by Pearce, with the keeper's protests he was fouled to no avail.

Town were now trying to avoid a repeat of what happened in the same fixture as last season, when York came from a goal down to win.

That was prevented by the offside flag when Pearce's header was ruled out with two minutes left.

There were further efforts on target by Ollie Banks and Callum Howe saved by Johnson as Halifax just about got over the line with a point.

Halifax: Johnson, Latty-Fairweather (Adetoro 65), Hobson, Mills, Cappello, Hugill, Turner-Cooke, Bray (Devonport 65), Hmami (Jenkins 79), Cooke, Harris. Subs not used: Ford, Smith, Tarima, Warburton.

Scorer: Harris (3)

Shots on target: 3

Shots off target: 3

Corners: 2

York: Male, Felix, Fallowfield (Fagan-Walcott 64), Howe, Felix (Banks 64), Kitching (Brookes 90), Newby, Hunt (Stones 64), Batty, Boateng, Grey, Pearce. Subs not used: Sykes-Kenworthy, Nathaniel-George, Olley.

Scorer: (Pearce 85)

Shots on target: 13

Shots off target: 15

Corners: 13

Attendance: 3,708 (1,690 away)

Referee: Richard Aspinall

Town man of the match: Town produced some outstanding defending at times, with Jevon Mills and Shaun Hobson absolutely colossal at the back. I'll give it to Hobson, who was magnificent.