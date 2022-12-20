Nethermoor

Festus was Town's very own Arthur Christmas, delivering the goods and handing Town a tie next month away to Swindon Supermarine or Harrow Borough.

In Halifax's first game in two weeks, they were made to work hard for the win against a Guiseley side who gave a good account of themselves, but didn't possess enough to deny The Shaymen victory.

Jordan Keane made his first appearance since the win against York on October 4 as one of two changes from the Dorking win, with Luke Summerfield also back in.

A poor header by stand-in captain Jesse Debrah was nearly an early Christmas present for Guiseley, but Sam Johnson saved well with his feet.

Arthur blasted Town in-front not long afterwards when a short corner was eventually worked into the box and he powered a shot high into the net for his first goal since August last year.

Guiseley responded well, forcing the goalscorer into some crucial defending before putting Town on the back foot more than once by playing the ball forward quickly to feet when they had it.

Halifax were more controlled and calmer on the ball, especially now they had the lead, but Guiseley were determined to make a game of it, hunting the ball and not letting the visitors settle.

You couldn't fault the hosts for effort, stopping Halifax from getting into a rhythm, although a fellow National League's better quality may have resulted in more work for Johnson to do.

Mani Dierseruvwe had worked hard up top and headed wide from Angelo Capello's superb cross 15 minutes after Arthur's opener, by which time Town had started to control the tie more effectively.

Luke Summerfield and Harvey Gilmour were dominating central midfield, finding time and space on the ball, as Halifax got better the closer half-time got.

The Shaymen had given the ball away with aimless long ball three times in the first seven minutes, but were far more cohesive after what had been an even first quarter of the match.

Matty Warburton became more involved as the half progressed and fired tamely wide after Tylor Golden had played him in down the right of the box.

Town seemed determined to hand Guiseley an early festive gift though, with Johnson electing to put the ball on the ground rather than kick out of his hands, but he fortunately won the foot race after Angus Chapman had blocked his clearance in first-half added time.

Guiseley came out fighting after the break but lacked a killer final pass to create something.

Dierseruvwe brought a comfortable save from ex-Halifax youngster Kyle Trennery after Arthur headed Summerfield's free kick back into the box.

It was an even game of few chances, but Town just carried that bit more threat.

The game got worse as the evening got colder, descending into an ugly contest with very few redeemable features; possession fleeting, control non-existent, progressive attacking football absent.

The home supporters' hopes of a late comeback were raised when Lewis Whitham's shot was saved by Johnson before a follow-up cross was headed narrowly over in a flurry of activity at odds with a turgid second-half.

That did prompt a spirited end to the game from Guiseley though, who put Town's place in the fourth round under late pressure.

Guiseley: Trennery, Boateng, Coker, Ible, Smith, Daly, Whitman, Whelan, Chippendale (Qasim 80), Kellett (Walker 74), Chapman (Haw 62). Subs not used: Damba, Hartley, Wood.

Shots on target: 4

Shots off target: 5

Corners: 3

Halifax: Johnson, Arthur, Debrah, Keane, Golden, Summerfield, Gilmour, Capello, Warburton, Cooke (Alli 79), Dierseruvwe (Harker 79). Subs not used: Scott, Sinfield, Hunter, Clarke, Spence.

Scorer: Arthur (20)

Shots on target: 2

Shots off target: 5

Corners: 4

Attendance: 682

Referee: Gareth Rhodes

