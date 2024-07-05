Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Chris Millington is hopeful that Town will have another new face at training on Monday.

The Shaymen have so far announced the signings of Tom Pugh and Will Smith, with another addition all-but sealed as well.

And a fourth new signing, believed to be a defender, could join them for pre-season training next week.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily Halifax Courier Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Halifax Courier, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

When asked how progress was on the next two potential additions, Millington said: "One is very well advanced and I'm hoping he'll be in to train with us on Monday, and the other one, I've got some work to do on and still very early stages."

Chris Millington

Millington dismissed speculation linking Town with Oldham strikers Kurt Willoughby and Alex Reid, and with Gateshead forward Marcus Dinanga prior to his move to Bromley.

When asked whether he would be looking to add any more players to his squad should the next two signings be completed, Millington said: "Possibly one, we'd have room for a bit of a wildcard.

"We've got lads in on trial and we want to see if one of them can offer us something different.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"That's the objective, that if we can find a player who gives us something that we've not already got in the buidling, then we would make efforts to sign them.

"But even if we started the league season today, with the squad I've got, I'd be really confident that we'd be a force and we'd be able to compete at the top end of the division."

Millington says there would be some wriggle room left in the playing budget for another addition.

"We've gone out fairly big early doors in trying to secure an established squad," he said.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"I went public with my comments this time last season about how impressive I think Barnet are in the way they approach it, they get their squad in place and so, by the end of pre-season, they've played together, they've trained together and they know exactly who's firing, who's ready to start the season and they've already started to build up those connections.

"So there's no shame in saying we're trying to copy that approach, we want to get as many players in the building as we can straight away so that, on day one of the season, these lads know each other in football terms, have trained together thoroughly, have played together in a number of games and are able to effectively start the season with those partnerships in place.

"We've fallen foul of that problem in previous seasons, which has always led to us having difficult starts to the season, and often a difficult first-half to the season.

"So we want to try and pick up more points in the first-half of the season.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"We've got to the give the chairman credit that he's allowed us to get into that situation where we're spending the budget immediately.