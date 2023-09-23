BARNET, ENGLAND - APRIL 21: A general view ahead of the Sky Bet League Two match between Barnet FC and Newport County at The Hive on April 21, 2018 in Barnet, England. (Photo by Jack Thomas/Getty Images)

Jamie Stott missed a first-half penalty for Town before The Shaymen survived some strong pressure in the second-half, while also missing some good chances of their own.

After the bitter disappointment of losing late at Chesterfield on Tuesday, Halifax bounced back with a gritty, gutsy display, and an admirable point, ending Barnet's perfect home record.

Some Town fans are unhappy enough when their side has just one striker, but injuries to Aaron Cosgrave and Rob Harker left The Shaymen with none here.

And it showed, with The Shaymen making little impact as an attacking force during a mostly dour first-half. Thankfully neither did Barnet.

Halifax's effort and work rate couldn't be faulted, none more so than the tireless Jack Evans, but the visitors were too careless on the ball, with too many aimless long passes and not enough of a presence for the ball to stick in the Barnet half.

Defensively it was better than falling 2-0 behind after 23 minutes at Chesterfield, with Jo Cummings competing well against Barnet danger man Nicke Kabamba, and Tylor Golden slotting in well at right-sided centre-back in the absence of the suspended Adam Senior: Max Wright replaced Golden at right wing-back, with Jamie Cooke in for Cosgrave.

The game's first shot didn't arrive until the 21st minute when Angelo Cappello struck well off target, soon followed by Idris Kanu's diving header wide.

The first shot on target wasn't until the 37th minute, when Harry Pritchard's effort was comfortably saved by Sam Johnson.

The contest seemed to be dawdling towards half-time when Town were awarded a penalty for the second game running after Cummings was adjudged to have been pulled down at a free kick.

But what is it about Stott and The Hive?

After being sent-off on his debut here last season, the centre-back, perhaps a surprise choice of taker, again suffered a nightmare moment when his penalty was saved by Laurie Walker low to his left.

Goals are enough of an issue for Town without them missing penalties and the chance for 40 minutes of defensive discipline and diligence to be rewarded with the opener.

Johnson then produced an equally good save to keep out Danny Collinge's close range header from a Barnet corner.

It had taken most of the opening half, but finally the game had come to life.

Milli Alli twice dragged shots wide across goal from the left of the box before the break, ending an even first 45.

Both keepers continued to be on top after the interval, with Johnson again saving well, this time from Zak Brunt, before Walker kept out Cooke's effort one on one after Wright's through ball.

Had Cooke fired either side of the keeper, Town would have been in-front. Another great chance gone.

Substitute Reece Hall-Johnson also forced a save from the Town keeper, with Barnet gaining momentum, moving the ball quicker, looking more of a threat.

Barnet skipper Dale Gorman was arguably lucky to escape with just a booking for a cynical trip on Evans, thwarting a very promising counter-attack.

Halifax were doing a lot more defending than attacking though. The hosts were the better side, but couldn't produce anything other than wayward finishes.

The worst yet was after a rapid counter caught Halifax on the hop, but The Bees failed to convert a right wing cross with half the goal gaping.

Halifax were living dangerously, nearly getting stung.

Still neither keeper could be beaten, with Walker producing a magnificent double save before Johnson denied Callum Stead one on one. Cooke then hit the side-netting deep into injury time.

Barnet: Walker, Collinge, Okimo, Coker, Oluwo, Gorman, Pritchard (Stead 73), Brunt, Kanu (Hall-Johnson 60), Hartigan (Armstrong 46), Kabamba. Subs not used: Barratt, Potter

Shots on target: 7

Shots off target: 5

Corners: 6

Halifax: Johnson, Golden, Cummings, Stott, Wright (Oluwabori 68), Evans, Hunter, Galvin, Cappello (Thomson-Sommers 88), Alli, Cooke. Subs not used: Wilson, Keane, Hoti.

Shots on target: 5

Shots off target: 5

Corners: 6

Attendance: 1,708 (107)

Referee: John Mulligan