FC Halifax Town showed their promotion credentials with an impressive 2-1 win at fellow play-off hopefuls Altrincham.

Moss Lane

Goals by Milli Alli and Jamie Cooke capped an authoritative, assertive display by The Shaymen, who were by far the better team against a subdued Altrincham, for whom Chris Conn-Clarke's added time goal was merely a consolation.

The end of a year is often a good time for reflection, and Alli's goal rekindled some wonderful memories of his remarkable goal in April's FA Trophy semi-final here.

There were few positives to take from Town's festive double-header against Altrincham last year, nor from their rematch in the Trophy earlier this month, but it was pretty much all positives as The Shaymen ended the year in fine style.

Roll on 2024.

Town were dominant from the off, first to loose balls, passing calmly and crisply.

Altrincham, by contrast, were more ragged. Like their pitch.

Halifax soon lost that early composure though and, with it, their control of the game.

There was a shot wide by George Wilson and the odd dangerous cross that flashed through the Halifax box as Altrincham tried to make an impact.

At times, the ball was being passed around like a bowl of cold Brussels sprouts on Boxing Day, with little care or conviction.

The hosts were guiltier of such laxity, repeatedly seeing sloppy balls into midfield intercepted, their performance as flat as the atmosphere, but Town lacked the ability to take advantage.

That was until Alli delivered another beautifully-struck low drive from the edge of the box, not for the first time this year at Moss Lane, when a corner was recycled to him and he hammered the ball past keeper Ethan Ross at his near post.

Kane Thomson-Sommers and Jack Hunter were winning the midfield battle, an effective mixture of style and substance.

Thomson-Sommers showed his intelligence and awareness by letting the ball run towards and then away from him 30 yards from his own goal and shimmying effortlessly away from two befuddled Altrincham players to reach it.

Hunter was also reading the game well, thwarting Altrincham time and again with an outstretched foot to regain the ball.

He and Tylor Golden went close to doubling Halifax's lead shortly before half-time with efforts that flashed narrowly wide.

Half-time couldn't come soon enough for the hosts, for whom too many players had been passengers.

Halifax hadn't been perfect, but certainly couldn't be accused of passivity.

Town continued to look the more confident, assured side - defending solidly, moving the ball well, getting players forward.

They were more cohesive and fluid than Altrincham, who were stodgy and still struggling to get going.

The Shaymen were bossing it, thanks in no small part to the excellent Thomson-Sommers, and got the second goal their superiority merited when Jamie Cooke, brought in for Aaron Cosgrave in Town's only change, was given too much time 25 yards out and let fly with a superb low right-footed shot into the bottom corner.

Substitute Andrew Oluwabori and Jamie Stott went close to extending Town's lead before Conn-Clarke's effort from the edge of the box, but it was game-over as soon as Cooke thrashed in Halifax's second.

Altrincham: Ross, Banks, Cooper, Baines, Newby (Mooney 72), Marriott, Wilson, Amaluzor (Brockbank 61), Kosylo, Conn-Clarke, Dackers (Linney 66). Subs not used: Angus, Gould.

Scorer: Conn-Clarke (90+3)

Shots on target: 4

Shots off target: 1

Corners: 2

Halifax: Johnson, Senior, Keane, Stott, Golden, Hunter, Thomson-Sommers, Galvin, Wright (Oluwabori 42), Alli, Cooke (Cosgrave 85). Subs not used: Wilson, Hoti.

Scorers: Alli (36), Cooke (69)

Shots on target: 2

Shots off target: 9

Corners: 3

Referee: James Westgate

Attendance: 3,912 (425 away)