Shaymen fan flying in from America to watch Town in FA Trophy final at Wembley

Andrew Tait, who lives in Raleigh, North Carolina, has lived in the US for 20 years and works for North Carolina FC Youth as their recreation director.

The 39-year-old is originally from Brighouse and will be flying over with two of his three children, and will be taking his seven-year-old son Hayden to the match.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Andrew's uncle David, who lives in Connecticut, is also travelling over for the game.

Andrew with his son Hayden

Andrew's dad Doug and brothers Graeme and Alex and nephew Brodie will all be at the game along with some family friends.

"Hayden's got a lot of Town shirts but he's never been to a Town game so hopefully it's a good game to take him to," Andrew said.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Andrew is flying from Raleigh Airport on Tuesday, May 16, landing at Manchester Airport on the morning of Wednesday, May 17.

"The plan is to all travel down on the Sunday morning, enjoy the day, hopefully it goes the way we want it to, and then we're staying at a hotel on Sunday night where hopefully we'll be celebrating late into the night," he said.

"I've never been to Wembley so I'm really excited for it and the fact that Halifax Town are there is going to make for a great day out.

"Hopefully it ends with the cherry on top. I'm just really looking forward to it.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"I've not been back over for nearly two years so it'll be fun.

"I'll probably be like my dad, who is very emotional.

"You don't know until you get there but being there with my son, I'm just really looking forward to it.

"I'll just make the most of it, enjoy it, no-one expected us to be there, especially after the season we've had.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"They did it the hard way in typical Town fashion with five away victories, but you wouldn't put it past us to go and win it.

"I fly back on Tuesday at noon from Manchester so I'm hoping the hangover on Monday morning will be a happy hangover!

Town reached the final in the most dramatic of circumstances in their semi-final at Altrincham, scoring a last-gasp equaliser before going through on penalties.

"I was in Florida at my in-laws' house watching it on the computer at ten o'clock in the morning," Andrew said.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"It wasn't the greatest game, we're 1-0 down, Alli scores in the 94th minute and I was just in disbelief.

"Obviously it goes straight to penalties, we win, and I'm like 'I've got to find a way to go'.

"I didn't go to the last FA Trophy final, I had a work thing, but this one falls in a period where my grassroots season has wrapped up."

Andrew says The Shaymen aren't too well known in the US but that the club has impressed a group of youngsters from his club this season.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"We actually had one of our teams at The Shay for the Wrexham game, two of our coaches were there with 20 kids and their parents," he said.

"They went to two Premier League games and then The Shay and the feedback was that, of the three games they went to, the Town v Wrexham game was their favourite, which I thought was amazing.

"Andy Cooper, who is the assistant manager at Town, came over to visit his friend in college, who was playing with me, so me and Andy will message each other on occasion. He's a really good lad."

Andrew has been a Town supporter since the early nineties.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"My first memories are of us getting relegated from the Football League for the first time," he said.

"And I remember the Conference winning team from 97-98, watching Kieran O'Regan, Kevin Hulme and Brian Kilcline and all those guys.

"My claim to fame is on our honeymoon in the Dominican Republic, we're on the bus leaving this beautiful resort, stopping off at all the different resorts picking people up on the way back.

"I see this guy walk in-front of the bus with his kids at this fountain, my wife says 'why do you look so puzzled?' and I'm like 'that looks like Geoff Horsfield'.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"She's like 'who?' and I said 'honestly, it looks like Geoff Horsfield' and I was sat there in disbelief.

"I ran out to him and said 'excuse me, are you Geoff Horsfield?' and he's like 'yeah mate, I am'.