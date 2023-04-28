Allan Kato, an English teacher who lives in Vietnam, is unable to attend the game and offered to pay for Halifax fans to attend instead.

He asked for nominations to be sent via the Courier, and chose addiction treatment centre The Basement Recovery Project in Halifax, who will send nine people to the match, including volunteers for the organisation, who are also people in recovery.

Allan said: “I’ve been a Town fan since I was a child, I can’t go to the match unfortunately as it’s just too close to my school year ending.

Allan Kato

"When I read The Basement Recovery Project nomination, it struck a chord with me so strongly.

"I also had to use a service like that in Halifax when I was in need of some guidance and support in my life.

"I think it’s made my offer of donation the best thing to happen and giving back is my absolute pleasure. They do amazing work. Fact.”

Michelle Foster, CEO of The Basement Recovery Project, said: “For anyone recovering from addiction, life can often feel overwhelming and challenging. Attending any kind of social event can fill someone with anxiety and often excuses are made not to attend, leaving that person depressed after the event and with more excuses to feed the addiction – it’s a vicious circle.

Michelle Foster

"Thankfully, The Basement Recovery Project in Halifax has helped many addicts into recovery and back into ‘normal’ living.

“We are so excited and filled with gratitude for the incredible opportunity to attend the Wembley final and cheer on our home team!

"Attending the final provides a welcome distraction from the difficulties of daily life and a sense of normality and socialisation. It serves as an opportunity to bond with others and strengthen each other’s recovery. I’m sure it will create new memories and reinforce the idea that life can be enjoyable without drugs or alcohol.

"Just as Altrincham looked to have knocked Halifax out, we battled on. With Milli Alli’s brilliant goal taking it to penalties and two excellent saves by Sam Johnson we turned the game around and secured our place in the final.

"The journey of our home team has shown that with determination and a never-give-up attitude, anything is possible, and The Basement Recovery Project echoes that same sentiment.

"Help is here for anyone struggling with drink or drug issues, and together, we can overcome the challenges of addiction, turn our lives around and celebrate progress towards sobriety.