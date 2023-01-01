The Shay. Photo: Marcus Branston.

Milli Alli's first goal for the club had previously brought Town level from Elliot Osborne's opener, but The Shaymen needed another rescue job after Chris Conn-Clarke's free-kick.

The result brings Town's winning home run to an end in what was their first Shay appearance in almost a month, but in the circumstances, Town will probably take the point having twice trailed and been poor for large parts of the contest.

Town ended the year with a flurry of postponements, and the last thing they wanted was to start 2023 with another one.

After two pitch inspections and getting towards an hour of pre-match deliberations, the game was finally given the go-ahead by Shay debutant Matt Corlett.

Chris Millington said there'd be changes after the reverse fixture on Monday, and reverted to a back four, but there weren't the desired improvements from Monday's second-half as Town trailed at half-time.

It didn't help that a long range shot by Osborne was allowed to slip through his legs by Sam Johnson to give Altrincham the softest of leads.

Before the goal, Town had started the better side, looking aggressive and determined to put right the wrongs of Boxing Day.

But after it, Altrincham had a spell as the superior side, with the excellent Ryan Colclough, whether Oldham bound or not, a dangerous presence and forcing a good save from Johnson after a one-two 25 yards out.

That was the kind of inter-play and creativity Town were sorely lacking.

The Shaymen were stuck in a rut of meandering, meaningless passing inside their own half, not remotely near to the Altrincham goal.

More fancy footwork from Colclough set-up Altrincham team-mate Eddy Jones, who brought a save from Johnson at a tight angle

If only Halifax could summon such incisiveness.

Town's lethargy was encapsulated ten minutes before half-time when Tylor Golden wanted to take a quick throw-in, but Jesse Debrah was looking the other way.

Corlett provoked the Town fans' ire with some questionable decisions which went against the home side, all of which added to the air of frustration.

Alli, making his first start in nearly three months, finally burst into life after a quiet first 40 minutes, sending a shot crashing just wide from 25 yards.

But it was at odds with a lifeless and listless display. Too slow, too static, too predictable.

Halifax had got into some promising positions in the Altrincham box, but lacked either the numbers or the killer instinct to take advantage.

Town were missing the cut and thrust of Kian Spence and Luke Summerfield in midfield; Harvey Gilmour and Jordan Keane were unable to replicate their drive, vision and awareness.

The chances were still exclusively falling to Altrincham after the interval, with Connor Jennings sending a low shot just wide across goal.

Town dominated possession, as they had for most of the game, but still looked lost about what to do with it, especially the closer to Altrincham's goal they got.

The hosts were too rigid, lacking movement, relying on some individual brilliance but none seemed forthcoming.

There was finally some goalmouth action midway through the second-half as the ball was stabbed towards goal by Mani Dierseruvwe, but not strongly enough, before Matty Warburton’s shot was blocked.

Alli was offering glimpses of individuality and sparkle, but produced a shot full of power and venom to drag Town level from a tight angle after superb tenacity by Gilmour to win the ball back 30 yards out.

It was anyone's game now, as evidenced by Johnson pulling off two superb saves to prevent Altrincham regaining the lead after Warburton had curled a shot wide.

As he did on Boxing Day, Conn-Clarke appeared to have won it when his free-kick from 20 yards looped up and over Johnson.

But The Shaymen levelled a minute later when substitute Osawe rose highest to head in a corner from close range.

After his season so far, it was some twist in the tale.

There was nearly one more but the offside flag denied Altrincham a winner deep into added time.

Halifax: Johnson, Golden, Arthur, Debrah, Senior, Keane, Gilmour, Warburton, Cooke (Slew 70), Alli (Harker 85), Dierseruvwe (Osawe 71). Subs not used: Capello, Hunter.

Scorers: Alli (70), Osawe (85)

Shots on target: 2

Shots off target: 16

Corners: 4

Altrincham: Byrne, E Jones, Mullarkey, Baines, J Jones, Marriott, Lundstram, Osborne (Jackson 76), Conn-Clarke, Colclough, Jennings (Dinanga 76). Subs not used: Pringle, Hulme, Malone.

Scorers: Osborne (12), Conn-Clarke (84)

Shots on target: 8

Shots off target: 9

Corners: 3

Referee: Matt Corlett

Attendance: 2,287

