Shaymen finally get their first win of the season at Scunthorpe

Halifax v Scunthorpe

Kian Spence and substitute Jordan Slew scored as Town finally got their campaign up and running against a struggling Scunthorpe side.

The Shaymen could hardly have hand-picked a better opponent - Scunthorpe had lost four of their first five games, and Keith Hill had won only three of his 38 matches in charge of the club.

Defeat here would have plunged Town into crisis mode, but it is to be hoped the deserved win will be the start of Halifax moving up the table. Not before time.

Sam Johnson, on his 300th appearance for the club, made a good early save from dangerman Joe Nuttall after stand-in captain Jordan Keane had been caught out of position.

Angelo Capello, one of four changes for Town, then curled a shot just over at the other end.

In a fairly stodgy, uninspiring first quarter of the game, Capello stood out for Town as someone who could bring inventiveness and quick-thinking.

Neither side offered a huge amount of quality on the ball, at times getting into dangerous areas by luck as much as judgement, but Scunthorpe's play was especially littered with errors, often unforced, but Halifax didn't punish any of them.

It took a vital tackle by Jesse Debrah to prevent Nuttall from shooting at goal a few yards out.

Town's best play came through the deftness and close control of Capello and Harvey Gilmour.

But there was a nervy edge to both teams generally, which comes from two teams collecting just four points and racking up eight defeats collectively.

Scunthorpe looked there for the taking, but Town didn't really look like a side capable of it.

The hosts were heavily reliant on Nuttall up top, otherwise offering nothing and provoking increasing anger from the terraces as their dour first-half performance went on.

Town needed some help in taking advantage and converting what good play they'd crafted into a goal, and got it when Spence's free kick was deflected into the top corner and out of the keeper Marcus Dewhurst's reach.

Just when they needed it most, Halifax's luck was in.

The release of pent-up frustration was etched in Spence's celebration.

For the first time this season, The Shaymen led a football match.

Boos rang around the ground as a loose ball was nearly turned in from range by Spence before Jamie Stott's shot was deflected over by Andrew Boyce's crucial lunging tackle.

Half-time was Scunthorpe's salvation, but arrived with Halifax well on top and threatening a second.

Unsurprisingly, the hosts made two changes at the break, switching to 4-3-3.

Rob Apter and Nat Wallace both had good chances shortly after the break but produced tame efforts.

The goal seemed to have given Halifax a shot in the arm. They were showing more confidence and skill than Scunthorpe, who were making hard work of imposing themselves.

Nuttall had a free kick 25 yards out deflected just wide. Town's luck remained.

An excellent save by Dewhurst was needed to keep out Spence's superb volley across goal on the hour.

Johnson then reacted well to keep out Apter's shot one-on-one and then half-time sub Feeney's effort as the hosts finally exerted some serious pressure.

It was enough for Halifax to switch to 4-3-3 and match up the hosts, who were now more controlled and composed.

Slew wasted a great chance by heading wide unmarked. Apter brought another save from Johnson. The nerves were building.

But Halifax withstood Scunthorpe's pressure and made the points safe when, after Dewhurst was caught way off his line as his clearance was deflected by Jamie Cooke, Slew charged towards goal, kept his calm and eventually tapped in.

Scunthorpe: Dewhurst, Ogle, Boyce, Rowe (Apter 46), Taft, Butterfield (Feeney 46), Fletcher, Whitehouse, Daniel, Wallace (Carver 63), Nuttall. Subs not used: Beestin, Gallimore.

Shots on target: 5

Shots off target: 6

Corners: 7

Halifax: Johnson, Keane, Debrah, Stott, Minihan, Spence (Slew 65), Hunter, Senior, Gilmour (Cooke 60), Dierseruvwe, Capello (Alli 76). Subs not used: Golden, Harker.

Scorers: Spence (39), Slew (89)

Shots on target: 4

Shots off target: 10

Corners: 5

Referee: Lewis Smith