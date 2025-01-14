Shaymen finally kick off 2025 with a bang as they beat promotion rivals Gateshead

Gateshead International Stadium

FC Halifax Town finally kicked off 2025 with a superb 3-1 win away to promotion rivals Gateshead.

Sign up to our daily Halifax Courier Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Halifax Courier, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Owen Bray and Andrew Oluwabori scored in the first-half to put Town in control.

Luke Hannant's penalty offered a glimpse of hope for Gateshead but Max Wright's goal soon extinguished it.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Along with death and taxes, Town's unbeaten run against Gateshead remains one of the guarantees of life.

It's now 19 and counting.

There haven't been many home comforts for Town this season, especially with the recent uncertainty over The Shay, but playing on the road is suiting Halifax just fine at the moment.

It's now seven unbeaten away from home, including very creditable results against some high-flying teams.

And this one can be added to the list; Gateshead were only four points off top spot before kick-off.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

It might have been The Shaymen's first game in 19 days, but if anyone looked rusty it was Gateshead.

The Shaymen were full of zip and zest, as if they'd been itching to get back into action.

And it took them just 16 minutes to take the lead.

The outstanding Will Smith won the ball back on halfway before a lovely pass found Zak Emmerson, making his first league start for the club, down the right of the box and his cut back was met with a first time finish Bray, making his first league start since September 28.

The goal said a lot about the approach of both teams; Gateshead trying to play out from the back with mixed results and Town trying to press high up the pitch and regain possession.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

As well as Smith, the tenacious Jack Evans was Town's standout player, although Ryan Galvin, Emmerson and Scott High were also playing particularly well.

No Halifax player wasn't having at least a decent game, but the hosts were weak and meek.

By the half-hour mark, Gateshead had only had one effort, while Town had produced seven.

By half-time, Gateshead were yet to have a shot on target while Halifax had had 10 efforts.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The home side were beset by what can be Town's affliction at home, namely playing around at the back without enough purpose or penetration to concern the opposition.

It was clearly something Halifax had identified as an area to exploit, and did so repeatedly.

And when Gateshead lost it again, unconvincingly playing out from defence, the ball came to Emmerson, who smashed it against the bar but Oluwabori tapped in the rebound.

Hannant's penalty five minutes after the interval gave Gateshead hope though, and roused a home crowd that had booed them off at half-time.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

But The Heed failed to build on it, due to a combination of Town's resilience and their own lack of quality.

And they were their own worst enemy again as a poor pass out by keeper Owen Mason was intercepted by substitute Tom Pugh before Wright, on his first league start since October 5, converted after his first effort had been saved.

Town's attacks were as frequent as Gateshead's mistakes, with Mason saving well from substitute Angelo Cappello after Oluwabori had fired over following another sloppy Gateshead pass.

The play increasingly took place in the Halifax half towards the game's conclusion but Town were rarely anything other than comfortable.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Gateshead: Mason, Tinkler, Belehouan, Jones (Richardson 86), Williams, Hannant. Humbles, Colkett (Sheaf 63), McGowan, Worman, Malcolm (Flower 63). Subs not used: Basey, Pani, Bramwell, Adom.

Scorer: Hannant (50 pen)

Shots on target: 3

Shots off target: 6

Corners: 12

Halifax: Johnson, Senior, Smith, Adetoro, Galvin, High, Evans, Wright (Jenkins 79), Oluwabori (Cappello 73), Bray (Pugh 62), Emmerson (George 61). Subs not used: Ford, Cummings, Arthur.

Scorers: Bray (16), Oluwabori (45), Wright (66)

Shots on target: 8

Shots off target: 7

Corners: 2

Attendance: 685 (68 away)

Referee: James Westgate

Town man of the match: Will Smith, although Jack Evans was a close second. It was yet another towering performance at the back from the centre-half. Signing of the season surely?