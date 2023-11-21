FC Halifax Town were held to a 2-2 draw at home to Fylde after conceding a last-gasp equaliser.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Goals from Jack Hunter and Rob Harker looked to have won it for Halifax after Taelor O'Kane's opener, but O'Kane scored again deep into added time for ten-man Fylde.

Town's habit of dropping silly points at home to struggling teams continues.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily Halifax Courier Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Halifax Courier, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

They should have won this. They dug deep and battled back after falling behind, but old habits die hard and late goals are hard to stomach.

The Shay

Like at York, The Shaymen were again left to rue not being able to see out a lead.

The Shaymen were the better side but found themselves behind at the break thanks to O'Kane's header.

Moments earlier, a good cross by the lively Josh Kay flashed through the box without a touch.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

But shortly afterwards, a high cross from the left after a free-kick into the box was nodded in by O'Kane at the back post.

Otherwise, Fylde barely registered on the Halifax defence's radar - the visitors were sloppy on the ball and lacked substance going forward.

Halifax were more fluid, with Florent Hoti at the centre of most good things from the hosts, such as playing in Aaron Cosgrave one-on-one early on but the striker overran it rounding keeper Theo Richardson.

Cosgrave then shot wide of the near post after Milli Alli's flick-on.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Chances weren't exactly coming thick and fast from Town. They were playing some decent, progressive football at times, certainly before they fell behind, but the problem was it didn't lead anywhere.

There was a beautifully-weighted pass by Hoti to Tylor Golden but his cross from the byline inside the box was cleared when he should really have picked out a blue shirt.

Fylde's goal was a spoke in the wheels for the hosts, who became more ragged after it; there was a pass to an invisible team-mate by Alli when a shot looked on, Cosgrave went right to Golden rather than left to Hoti who might have been through on goal, Galvin sprinted towards the edge of the box but then his pass to Cosgrave was far too strong.

There were efforts off target by Kane Thomson-Sommers and Golden but Fylde had an effort on target before Town did, with Jon Ustabasi's header saved by Sam Johnson.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

So Halifax were faced with another Maidenhead, Scunthorpe and Dorking; a goal down at home to a team they should be beating.

You got the feeling Fylde would crack if some proper pressure was put on them, but it took a fine save by Johnson from Kay's shot to keep it at 1-0 a few minutes after the restart.

It wasn't really Fylde that were the problem for Halifax, the hosts continued to be their own worst enemy, with Alli fluffing a chance to play in Galvin down the left and then losing it after hesitancy on the ball in the Fylde half.

Of all people to bring Town level, Hunter would have been low on people's list, but the midfielder's low shot from 20 yards was precisely-placed and came soon after a one-two between Golden and Alli seemed to pep up the hosts and the home crowd.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The turnaround should have been completed two minutes later but Alli somehow smashed a low cross against the bar from three yards out.

It really wasn't his night.

But it looked like being Town's, who did complete the turnaround when substitute Harker drilled a low shot across goal on the turn from just inside the box.

Fylde's chances of a late leveller were dented when Danny Whitehead was sent-off for a kick on Harker.

Dented but not doomed, as another O'Kane header drew them level in the fifth minute of added time.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Fylde nearly secured an incredible turnaround of their own with the last kick but Johnson kept out the shot one-on-one.

Halifax: Johnson, Senior, Keane, Stott, Golden, Hunter, Thomson-Sommers (Summerfield 64), Galvin, Hoti (Harker 46), Alli, Cosgrave (Oluwabori 73). Subs not used: Wilson, Wright.

Scorers: Hunter (63), Harker (79)

Shots on target: 3

Shots off target: 9

Corners: 2

Fylde: Richardson, Davis, Graham, Obi (Conway 56), Barrett, Kay (Ormerod 70), Khumbeni (Haughton 77), O'Kane, Whitehead, Ustabasi, Charman. Subs not used: Rowley, Glynn.

Scorer: O'Kane (28, 90+5)

Shots on target: 7

Shots off target: 4

Corners: 2

Attendance: 1,677 (62 away)

Referee: Steven Copeland