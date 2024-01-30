Shaymen forward completes move to League One side
FC Halifax Town forward Milli Alli has completed a move to League One side Exeter City.
Alli joined Town in summer 2022 and recovered from a stop-start beginning to his first season to end it as one of the team’s most influential players, helping to inspire a memorable win over Wrexham at The Shay as well as scoring a spectacular last-gasp equaliser in the FA Trophy semi-final against Altrincham.
He leaves Halifax as their top-scorer this season with seven goals, but hadn’t featured for the team since scoring in the 2-1 win at Altrincham on Boxing Day.