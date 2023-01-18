Shaymen forward set to be out for around a month with injury, says Millington

Millington said Warburton had a scan on Monday on a small tear in his calf, and is set to be out for about four weeks.

On fellow absentee Kian Spence, the Town boss said: "Unclear still. Kian's still carrying on his strengthening programme to really give him the confidence that everything's right and he's ready to start playing.

"But when they both came back from injury at the start of the season, neither of them came straight back into the group and it took them a while to build themselves up.

Matty Warburton. Photo: Marcus Branston

"It's going to take them both time to build up, and hopefully some of the incoming players will give them a real challenge to try and dislodge once they are fully available."

Millington told the Courier earlier this week that he was hoping to sign two more players before the Wealdstone game, which would add to the signing of 22-year-old Glossop midfielder Louis White.

"Any new signings wouldn't be out of the question (to play), but equally they wouldn't be absolute certs to be involved either," said the Town boss.

"We've got to get the blend right, we've got to make sure that the players are absolutely ready to slot into the group, so we'll be very careful.

Pre-Season friendly Farsley Celtic v Halifax Town. Halifax Town's manager Chris Millington.. 23rd July 2022. Picture : Jonathan Gawthorpe

"It's that type of stage where, if we've got two or three new bodies in the building, we're looking at who can start but crucially, who can be on the bench that might come on and help us within the game, either drive on and try and clinch a victory, or try and make sure that we maintain the type of performance that sees the result out.

"Team selection will become more of a headache as we get more incomings alongside Louis."

Two players who have slipped down the pecking order are defender Tom Clarke and winger Jordan Slew.

Clarke's last league appearance was on November 8 at Solihull, while Slew's last start in the league was against Oldham on October 29.

"In Slewy's case he's a wide forward and there are a number of players in his position who have staked a claim for a starting shirt," Millington said.

"So he's got a bit of competition in those areas, but I know Jordan is up for the fight and if he can dislodge them, he'll certainly do his best to.

"With Tom, similar scenario really, it's been a bit of a challenge for him coming in and the stop-start nature of the first-half of the season for him.

"He's got some young, hungry centre-halves there to compete with in the likes of Jesse Debrah, Festus Arthur, Jamie Stott, when he's back available come the end of January.