Shaymen forward Warburton joins fellow National League side

Matty Warburton has left FC Halifax Town and joined fellow National League side Solihull Moors.
By Tom Scargill
Published 26th May 2023, 12:00 BST- 1 min read

Warburton, who was out-of-contract this summer, spent two years at The Shay, joining from Northampton Town, and was a key player as Halifax reached the play-offs in 2021-22.

This season, Warburton has made less of an impact due to injuries, but returned properly towards the end of the season and showed more glimpses of his quality.

Matty WarburtonMatty Warburton
Matty Warburton
